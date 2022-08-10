"I'm the best MMA striker in the UFC" - Sean O'Malley foresees a "high-level kickboxing" fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley believes he is the top striker in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He stated that he is confident in his abilities and that his fight against Peter Yan will be "interesting."

During episode 416 of Believe You Me, Michael Bisping spoke with O'Malley about his upcoming fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.

In regards to how he sees this fight with the former UFC champion playing out, O'Malley said:

"This is just another fight. Obviously the number one contender. I really don't think it's going to be that much wrestling defense. I thought maybe against the Pedro (Munhoz) fight, I thought he would try to wrestle a little bit more... This fight is going to be a sweet kickboxing match. Petr says he's a master of boxing. I believe I'm the best MMA striker in the UFC."

Sean O'Malley continued:

"So I do believe it will be a very interesting high-level kickboxing match. Petr's good in the clinch, he has some good little trips and stuff. I don't think he's coming to wrestle and if he does, I wouldn't mind choking him. I'm very, very confident in my jiu jitsu. I really haven't got to show it at all which has been nice. That's because I prefer not to go on the ground."

Watch the interview/ video below:

Yan is a former lineal and also interim bantamweight titleholder and is currently the number 1 ranked contender in the UFC at 135 pounds.

As he aims to map out another path towards gold, Sean O'Malley looks to secure by far the biggest name value win of his career so far.

Sean O'Malley's road to UFC 280

O'Malley dipped his toe into the top 10 of the UFC's bantamweight hierarchy in his last fight. He took on the number 9-ranked 135 pounder in the company, but his clash with Pedro Munhoz ended rather anti-climactically.

The Munhoz vs. O'Malley bout was waved off due to an errant eye poke at UFC 271 on July 2. The inauspicious nature of that fight belies O'Malley's usual highlight reel efforts.

'Sugar' was riding a three-fight win streak with a 100 percent finishing rate prior to his last clash against Munhoz. O'Malley finished Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva all with all strikes through that stretch. 'Sugar' is presently the number 13 ranked bantamweight contender in the UFC.

Edited by Aditya Singh