Conor McGregor's ideal comeback fight speculated by Sean O'Malley - I can't imagine he's training that hard

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on Irish superstar Conor McGregor's return to the UFC.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' talked about McGregor's potential comeback. The bantamweight speculated that the Irishman's return would be against Jorge Masvidal and discussed how the two stars have not won a fight in years.

O'Malley also said the Irishman might not be working that hard at the moment for his comeback.

"I can't imagine... he's training that hard."

Watch the full video below:

Apart from making millions from his fights, McGregor has also stepped into several business ventures that add to his revenue stream. This has many people wondering whether 'The Notorious' still has the same drive to compete again, now that he is doing well financially.

Recent pictures of McGregor hanging out on his Lamborghini Yacht have been doing the rounds on social media.

One Twitter user said that while 'Mystic Mac' was been enjoying himself on his yacht, the other fighters in the lightweight division were training hard in the gym.

SqualayMMA @MMASqualayeee While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training.



Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC. While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training. Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC. https://t.co/Sq2sYxVfhG

McGregor responded to the tweet in his own unique way. The Irishman complimented his own 'Cannon Ball' shoulders and said he was open to fighting anyone at any weight.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MMASqualayeee Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them. Any weight. Any where. @MMASqualayeee Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them. Any weight. Any where.

Chael Sonnen wants to see Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen is advocating for a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. 'The American Gangster' believes the fight will feature two of the biggest stars in the UFC and could break UFC records.

"Jorge Masvidal's calling out McGregor. If we don't make that fight I don't know what I don't understand about this business but there's something I don't get and it's probably something I'll never know...do you have any idea of the business that you would do with that fight? It's the biggest star in the history of our sport versus the current second biggest draw in our sport," said Chael Sonnen.

You can watch Sonnen talk about McGregor vs. Masvidal below:

Masvidal and McGregor recently went back-and-forth on Twitter. 'The Notorious' put out a tweet insulting Masvidal's intelligence and calling him 'stupid beyond belief'.

Masvidal responded in the following manner:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check

McGregor has neither an opponent nor a date set for his comeback. The same can be said for Masvidal. So, there is a real possibility that the two might possibly lock horns inside the octagon in the near future.

