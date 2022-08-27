"That'd be fire" - Sean O'Malley talks about Andrew Tate's next big move after getting banned on social media

Rising UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley has weighed in on Andrew Tate's next potential move after he got banned on social media.

In Episode 77 of The BrOMalley Show, the American discussed the possibility of Tate taking on Jake Paul in a fight. He said:

"That doesn't sound too bad. Andrew Tate, Jake Paul. That'd be fire. If Andrew Tate ended up fighting anybody, I'd watch - Jake Paul, whoever he fights, I'll watch.

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about Andrew Tate below:

O'Malley also stated that he found Tate's Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast entertaining while adding that it gave another perspective on things. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Tate have also been going back and forth on social media for weeks now, hinting at settling their differences in a potential fight. 'The Problem Child' has openly called out Tate on social media and on his brother's Impaulsive podcast in the past.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But I roll with freedom of speech.



Andrew Tate speaks on the ban:



freetopg.com I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon.But I roll with freedom of speech.Andrew Tate speaks on the ban: I don’t roll with Andrew Tate. May KO his ass out in the ring one day soon. But I roll with freedom of speech. Andrew Tate speaks on the ban:freetopg.com

However, Tate recently released a video titled 'Andrew Tate's final message', explaining his side of the story after the imposition of the ban. Paul apparently sided with Tate, claiming that he was robbed of his platform after his ban from Instagram and Facebook.

Tate was banned from social media with Meta most recently barring him from the platform for "violating policies on dangerous organizations and individuals." In recent months, the former professional kickboxer has become an internet sensation mainly for his controversial take on women and manhood.

Sean O'Malley admits he agrees with most things spokeny by Andrew Tate

On The BrOMalley Show, Sean O'Malley revealed that he was in agreement with most things spoken about by the British-American on his famous podcast. The rising UFC bantamweight contender even added that Tate encourages other men to view themselves as "high-value individuals." He said:

“He’s a high-value man. I think I get his point. I get his opinions. I agree with most of them. I mean, I really haven’t found one that I don’t agree with. I haven’t listened to everything, though. I’m a ‘top G,’ so I understand what he’s talking about. It was status. Well, when he was talking about status, I got it. I’m the dude. I’m that guy.”

Watch O'Malley talk earlier about Tate on his channel below:

Tate was permanently banned from Twitter in 2017 after he said that women who have been sexually assaulted should "bear some responsibility." Despite the various controversies, the British personality has received support from many netizens.

betr @betr



Watch the full episode here: "Andrew Tate says Andrew Tate gets ass" - @sugaseanmmaWatch the full episode here: youtu.be/4UgiCB4Lq4w "Andrew Tate says Andrew Tate gets ass" - @sugaseanmma 😂Watch the full episode here: youtu.be/4UgiCB4Lq4w https://t.co/fnAGKiKcSk

With O'Malley among the list of many to support Tate's stance, the question surrounding his return to social media remains a mystery after yet another ban for the four-time kickboxing champion.

