Sean O'Malley on Ariel Helwani trolling Dillon Danis - "I didn't think I could see a murder on Twitter"

Sean O'Malley has chimed in following the Twitter quarrel between Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani.

2-0 in Bellator, Danis remains unbeaten but hasn't fought since June 2019. The grappling phenom's MMA career has been stagnant, to say the least.

Helwani is one of the most notable reporters in MMA. The reigning 'Journalist of the Year' has conducted countless interviews and remains a permanent fixture in MMA media today.

The two have been jawing at each other lately. Helwani attracted a lot of attention after a fiery exchange with Danis on social media. The Canadian journalist posted a series of tweets attacking the MMA fighter's career, social media skills and standing in the MMA community.

After the two bickered back-and-forth on Twitter, fans took to the platform and mulled over who they thought had won the public beef. UFC star Sean O'Malley gave his take on the Twitter spat as well.

The UFC bantamweight, in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, shared that he believes Helwani got away with murder after seeing the interaction with Danis. 'Sugar' said:

"Okay, let's go over it right here real quick. Speaking of murders, I read, I was reading on Twitter the other day and I didn't think I could see a murder on Twitter... But I did."

Sean O'Malley's recipe for superstardom is clearly working

As part of a newer generation of UFC athletes, Sean O'Malley understands the value of social media.

With the emergence of platforms like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Twitch, fighters can offer a new, in-depth experience to fans following the sport. With viewer-driven markets dominating the UFC space, O'Malley's knack for drawing attention is certainly a strength.

With 368,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, the UFC star is creating an empire of entertainment through the engines of social media.

Testament to O'Malley's drawing power is the fact that the bantamweight contender's last six appearances in the octagon have come on UFC pay-per-views, rather than the weekly Fight Night shows.

At UFC 269 in December 2021, 'Sugar' featured on the first fight of the main card. Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion and arguably the greatest 135 lbs fighter of all time, Dominick Cruz, was relegated to the prelims.

