Top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley engaged in playful banter about the attendance at UFC 289 pre-fight press conference, teasing his fellow fighters and drawing laughter from the crowd turnaround.

In an unexpected twist, the UFC decided to hold the UFC 289 pre-fight press conference on the heels of the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference. The only difference was that this time around, only the main-event participants were present, including the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her formidable challenger Irene Aldana. However, the presser was plagued by poor attendance, as hundreds of empty seats loomed in the background at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, raising questions about the public's enthusiasm for the highly anticipated event.

Sean O'Malley reacted on social media in response to the low turnout:

"There is like 17 people at press conference."

Check out the social media post below:

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA There is like 17 people at press conference There is like 17 people at press conference

Following Julianna Pena's unfortunate injury, Amanda Nunes has been scheduled to face off against the No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana in the UFC 289 bantamweight title fight. This comes as a new challenge for the reigning champion, who was initially preparing for a different opponent.

Sean O'Malley takes shots at Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 288

The No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley recently took to Twitter to mock former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, insinuating that 'The Messenger' is desperate for money and uses his YouTube channel to earn more income by analyzing fights. This came after Cejudo outlined his ideal timeline and potential opponents that he would like to fight. 'Suga' took the opportunity to take a jab at him:

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Henry really needs that YouTube money 🤣 Henry really needs that YouTube money 🤣

A fan had commented praising Cejudo's analytical skills and suggested that he could be a valuable addition to the UFC commentary team, much like former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. However, O'Malley responded with another dig at 'Triple C', agreeing that he could be a good commentator and offering to speed up the process:

It's worth noting that O'Malley is believed to be next in line to challenge the winner of the upcoming Sterling vs. Cejudo fight. This adds another layer of intrigue to the rivalry between him and Cejudo, and it will be interesting to see how the UFC approaches booking the fight in the future.

