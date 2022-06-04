"Taking care of your body and not getting that big is important" - Sean O'Malley weighs in on Paddy Pimblett and T.J. Dillashaw's altercation

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on T.J. Dillashaw's advice to Paddy Pimblett regarding the lightweight fighter gaining weight in between bouts.

Pimblett bloats up significantly after his fights. Dillashaw addressed the same in a recent interview and stated that a UFC fighter should take better care of their body if they're to become a champion. However, 'The Baddy' didn't like what the former bantamweight champion had to say and clapped back at him. 'Sugar' addressed the situation on The BrO'Malley Show and stated that Dillashaw is right in his advice:

"I see T.J. talking s**t about Paddy being fat as f**k and all that stuff. Paddy obviously, in his perspective, he's getting attacked. He's gonna go attack T.J. saying you were the one selling fat T.J. t-shirts. I think in T.J.'s perspective, he's a vet... He's been around the game longer than Paddy. He's been the champ. He's made mistakes. Now I think he eats healthy. But still juices. Vegetables. But, he was probably kind of offering an advice for Paddy. He didn't say it in the nicest words... But I think taking care of your body and not getting that big is important."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about T.J. Dillashaw's advice for Paddy Pimblett:

Dillashaw is coming off a win against Cory Sandhagen in his last fight as the former champion made his return from suspension. He might take on bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling next. Meanwhile, Pimblett returns on July 23 at UFC London against Jordan Leavitt.

Sean O'Malley returns to action at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley is set to take on No.10-ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz in his next fight at UFC 276. The rising star is currently on a three-fight win streak after suffering his first career loss against Marlon Vera in August 2020. O'Malley has earned knockout finishes in all of those wins.

Munhoz will be his first top 10-ranked opponent. 'The Young Punisher' will enter the contest on the back of two straight losses against Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

The UFC 276 pay-per-view card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier for the middleweight championship. Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will complete their trilogy in the co-main event with the featherweight title on the line.

