"I think Bisping vs. Paul could be next" - Sean O'Malley gives his take on what could be next for Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley believes Jake Paul could end up fighting former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping next.

Paul and Bisping have been trading barbs over Twitter for the past week with Paul offering Bisping $1 million plus a percentage of pay-per-view profits to fight. There's one big roadblock standing in the way of that fight, though: Bisping is legally blind in one eye.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.



Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. Dear @bisping,I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me. Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. https://t.co/9Bv0bDTK1E

That may not stop Paul from putting the fight together, according to O'Malley. On the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, he said:

"I feel like Bisping-Paul could be next. Who else would be next? Jake says he wants to fight in August or some s**t. Who else would it be, who's our front runner right now. Tommy Fury? Michael Bisping?"

O'Malley did admit it would be hard to set the fight up considering Bisping has discussed his eye issues extensively in various interviews and podcasts. After fighting blind in one eye for years, 'The Count' finally decided to retire after a knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in 2017 temporarily affected the sight in his good eye.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I was always scared to retire.”



“I’m blind in one eye, I started having trouble with my other eye.” 👁



“Post retirement, things are good.”



@UFC legend Michael @Bisping on his injuries and retirement from the sport. “I was always scared to retire.”“I’m blind in one eye, I started having trouble with my other eye.” 👁“Post retirement, things are good.”@UFC legend Michael @Bisping on his injuries and retirement from the sport. https://t.co/fOAHz1Yivg

There are states in America without strict athletic commission control, though. Sean O'Malley suggested:

"Montana, baby. Yeah! Set it up."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss Jake Paul fighting Michael Bisping below:

Jake Paul's list of potential opponents include Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva

Michael Bisping isn't the only possible opponent for Jake Paul's August return. In an interview with Teddy Atlas, Paul shared a hit list of athletes he was considering boxing. He said:

"There's a lot of names. Floyd Mayweather ... De La Hoya, Anderson Silva ... Tommy Fury, Sonny Williams out of Australia. So there's a lot of people in the hit list and other names that we're talking to."

Paul laid out the qualities he was looking for in an opponent, and star power was up at the top of the list. He said:

"Just trying to pick the biggest opponent. Everyone I have fought, and I am not trying to be like arrogant, but everyone I have fought, I have carried the promotion. No one has matched my star. No one has matched my power. So we're looking for that opponent that can match my star power."

Watch Paul discuss his next opponent with Teddy Atlas below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness