Sean Strickland addresses having Alex Pereria in corner, reveals what 'Poatan' does between rounds: "He's just a good dude"

Sean Strickland recently voiced his pleasure at having Alex Pereira on his side for UFC 312. In addition, Strickland made a humorous remark regarding what Pereira says between rounds.

Strickland and Pereira have formed a tight friendship following their middleweight bout at UFC 276, where 'Tarzan' suffered an opening-round knockout defeat. The two are often spotted training together, helping each other prepare for their upcoming fights.

This weekend, Strickland has the opportunity to reclaim his title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and he is quite excited to do so with Pereira in his corner. In a recent appearance on Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, the former champion expressed his thoughts on 'Poatan' and disclosed what he says in between the rounds:

''He [Pereira] don't speak English, he just looks at you angry, he just looks at you real fu**ing angry. Alright 'Poatan', 'relax dude, I'm fighting, you're not', but he's just a good dude. I just like him, he's out that way, he's just a good dude.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Notably, Strickland recently revealed that Pereira has a dislike towards the reigning middleweight champion. Championship Rounds posted the 33-year-old's remarks, which read:

“I think Alex is an angry motherfu**er. Like Alex is angry and for some reason dude he hates Dricus. Like I don’t know what you did to him but he fu**ing hates you dude so it’s like the way he looks at Dricus sometimes I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m fighting him dawg, like it’s me dude’.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Strickland is coming off a split-decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 last year. Meanwhile, Pereira knocked out Khali Rountree Jr. in the fourth round at UFC 307, to make his third light heavyweight title defense.

Michael Bisping reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira will be in the corner of Sean Strickland when he faces Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312 this weekend, sparking reactions from MMA fans worldwide, including former double champion Daniel Cormier, who believes that supporting Strickland could divert Pereira's attention from his upcoming title defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 next month.

In reaction to the news, Michael Bisping posted a video on his YouTube channel, saying:

''DC thinks it’s a bad idea. I’ve got a theory on why he’s saying that. The reality is, for Alex Pereira, flying to the other side of the world a few weeks before his title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, that a lot of people think is the toughest matchup for him at 205, and I’ll probably agree with that, as well... Every single time he’s standing there with Sean Strickland and doing all that type of stuff, Pereira is not advancing his game, he’s not defending takedowns and all the rest of it. So what is going on?” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full video below:

