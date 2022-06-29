Sean Strickland is afraid he will get "Gina Carano'd" if he speaks at UFC 276 press conference

Sean Strickland is nervous to attend the UFC 276 press conference. Strickland recently revealed that the UFC wants him to be part of the presser ahead of his UFC 276 bout against Alex Pereira.

However, the UFC middleweight standout is apprehensive about getting Gina Carano'd if he says something wrong at the presser. The California native plans to remain quiet at the presser and is ready to use headphones for that purpose. The 31-year-old recently said in a Twitter video:

"I got some bad f***ing news. The UFC wants me a part of the press conference. And I'm a little f***ing scared. Now I'll tell you why I'm scared. Because I'm not talking to you social degenerates on Instagram. I'm talking to the overlords, ESPN, f***ing Walt Disney man. You know what, if I fuck up and I say something wrong, I'm gonna get f***ing Gina Carano'd. And I don't want that. So I really need to sit there and just shut the f*** up. I might even bring headphones, just like, loud music the whole time."

Watch the video below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Sean Strickland will be apart of the #UFC276 press conference but he’s afraid to get Gina Carano’d Sean Strickland will be apart of the #UFC276 press conference but he’s afraid to get Gina Carano’d https://t.co/2LMrruijJg

Strickland's fears mainly stem from Walt Disney-owned ESPN's presence at the presser. Former MMA fighter Gina Carano was fired from the Walt Disney series Mandalorian in February 2021 over a series of controversial tweets.

Strickland's fears seem justified considering the fact that the middleweight contender often finds himself at the centre of controversy due to his unfiltered comments.

Sean Strickland compares Alex Pereira to Robert Whittaker

Sean Strickland is scheduled to meet UFC newcomer and former Glory Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276 this weekend. While discussing how the matchup came about, Strickland compared 'Poatan' to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

According to Strickland, Pereira possesses a 'Oh shit' factor that 'Bobby Knuckles' lacks. While Whittaker does everything according to the textbook, Strickland believes that Pereira's ability to shut the lights on his opponents makes the Brazilian a scary fighter. The 31-year-old recently told MMA journalist E.Spencer Kyte:

“The thing that sucks about Alex is he’s f****** scary; he’s a scary f****** guy,” Strickland said of his UFC 276 opponent. “Whittaker is a bad-*** fighter that does everything correctly, but he’s not scary. Alex is a dude where you’re like, ‘This m*****f***** touches you and you go to sleep.’ That’s the thing that makes Alex scary is that he has the ‘Oh s***!’ factor, as opposed to Whittaker, who just does everything well." h/t ufc.com

Paradigm Sports @ParadigmSports #UFC276 #GP Sean Strickland is in the building. He makes his return to the octagon this Saturday at UFC 276. Sean Strickland is in the building. He makes his return to the octagon this Saturday at UFC 276. 💥 #UFC276 #GP https://t.co/Oj1qdYT0cf

