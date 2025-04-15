Sean Strickland blasts "Barstool Sports guy" Dave Portnoy over Bryce Mitchell criticism

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has criticized Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for his stance on Bryce Mitchell.

Portnoy was in attendance at UFC 314. He was spotted in his traditional kippah, waving the Israeli flag. The American businessman openly supported Jean Silva ahead of his featherweight bout against Mitchell.

Portnoy appeared to be deeply offended by the pro-Nazi and anti-Jewish comments that Mitchell made in an earlier interview. He was also seen celebrating 'Thug Nasty's' stoppage loss as he shared an Instagram story with the caption:

"Watched the guy who said he loved H**ler get destroyed"

Check out Dave Portnoy's Instagram story below:

Dave Portnoy's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stoolpresidente on Instagram]

Strickland was not impressed by Portnoy's criticism of Mitchell and shared his thoughts on the situation via an X post. The 34-year-old called out the Barstool Sports founder for attacking Mitchell, while choosing to remain silent on the recent developments in the Gaza war:

"I really don't care much about the rest of the world. It could all burn for all I care. But, the irony of Barstool Sports guy openly attacking Bryce for being a f**king idiot. Meanwhile, when a hospital gets leveled with kids in it, utter silence lmao! It's impressive."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

A fan commented on Strickland's post, saying:

"They're both [wrong] Sean. You don't have to pick a side. But if you see either side claiming the moral high ground, they're wrong."

'Tarzan' responded to the fan's comment, saying:

"My side is America always. But I'm not an id*ot and can't help but to notice the selective outrage. Is he a liberal? lmao."

Sean Strickland criticized Dave Portnoy for being "obsessed" with his dog

Sean Strickland took a jab at Dave Portnoy on X, back in 2024, claiming that Portnoy was obsessed with his dog, 'Miss Peaches', despite being a grown man.

The former UFC middleweight champion does not seem to be a fan of Portnoy's affection for his pet dog, as he appeared to have a rather blunt reaction when his partner showed him video clips of 'Miss Peaches' on Tiktok, with the 34-year-old even asking Portnoy to "rethink" his life :

"My girl watches the tiktok sadly. She keeps showing me 'Miss Peaches', the Barstool Sports guy's dog. And I asked my girl "Does this man have kids" no. Let me tell you all something, if you're a grown a*s childless man obsessed about a dog, you gotta rethink your life. Rich or poor."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

