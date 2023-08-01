Sean Strickland blasts Sean O'Malley for 'snitch pedophile' 6ix9ine's tattoo, reveals what happened when he confronted him

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is as unfiltered as they come and does not hold back with his views. He is also not too fond of popular bantamweight fighter Sean O'Malley.

In a recent tweet, Strickland stated that he preferred bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and then went off on 'Sugar'. Strickland singled out one of O'Malley's tattoo, the number '69' which is also the logo of controversial American rapper 6ix9ine.

Strickland revealed that he had confronted the bantamweight challenger about the tattoo but was met with a vague and unsatisfactory response. He tweeted:

"I like Aljo way more than O'Malley ... f*cking guy is a women. You let a snitch pedophile tattoo his name on you like a little b*tch...... Asked him once why he did it and he got all emotional and awkward and I had to walk away.... Such a woman."

Check out a screenshot of Strickland's tweet below:

Strickland's tweet about O'Malley's '69' tattoo. [via Twitter @SStricklandMMA]

Sean O'Malley and 6ix9ine are known to be good friends with each other and the tattoo was drawn on O'Malley by 6ix9ine himself in July 2021. The rapper gained the unwanted reputation of being a 'snitch' after his decision to become the federal government's star witness in the case against the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Check out 6ix9ine tattooing Sean O'Malley on Instagram:

Robert Whittaker talks about potentially facing Sean Strickland next

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 has pegged him down the contention ladder. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland continues to climb in the division with two wins in 2023 against Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

The latest win against Magomedov came in a main event fight via second-round TKO and also saw 'Tarzan' collect a Performance of the Night bonus. In light of the current situation in the division, Whittaker is not ruling out a potential matchup against the No.5-ranked Strickland.

Whittaker spoke on the MMArcade Podcast and said:

"Remember, we ruled out Sean Strickland because we thought he was fighting Izzy in September. But that doesn’t look to be happening anymore. I can’t see Sean Strickland jumping Dricus if they don’t fight September. I’m not going to rule him out of the discussion of my next fight. We’re going to have to wait and see. It’s one of those things – the division is kind of backed up at the moment and there’s a lot of moving pieces that are just not moving in the way I want them to."

