Sean Strickland calls out FBI director Kash Patel with four-word message over gun background check delay

Aside from being one of the most polarizing fighters in MMA today, Sean Strickland is also known for being a gun enthusiast. As such, it's no surprise to see the former champion getting frustrated if something gets in the way of him and his firearms.
On his Instagram stories, Strickland shared a screenshot of a letter he received regarding what appears to be an application to carry firearms. As it turns out, the former middleweight champion's application is experiencing a "delay." Part of the letter read:
"The FBI NICS [National Instant Criminal Background Check System] reported a "delayed" status for your NICS background check. A "delayed" status means there is information available to NICS of a potential firearms prohibition."
Disappointed, Strickland reposted the letter, tagged current FBI director Kash Patel, and wrote in the caption:
"@fbidirectorkash Come on man... lol"
When Sean Strickland admitted that he would have been a serial killer if he didn't become an MMA fighter
While many things could constitute "information available for potential firearm prohibition," in Sean Strickland's case, he may have given us a hint or two in the past. In an appearance at former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries on YouTube back in 2022, 'Tarzan' opened up about his mental health issues and penchant for violence.
'Tarzan' spoke about how his internalized anger growing up got him kicked out of school. He also admitted that he understands how serial killers would fantasize about taking someone's life. Strickland said:
"Just like every other guy who f***ing wants to kill somebody, you start fantasizing about it. And you start putting yourself in situations, you start going through the f***ing motions of it, which I was doing. I'm talking about like 14 or 15 years old."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (37:45):