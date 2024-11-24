Sean Strickland challenges Dricus du Plessis, hints at 2025 rematch date

Former middleweight king Sean Strickland has hinted at a date and an opponent for his return to the UFC octagon. 'Tarzan' uploaded a video to his Instagram stories which featured a montage of him fighting in the UFC. In the Instagram story, Strickland challenged current champion Dricus du Plessis for a showdown in March 2025.

"March... Me and you, Dutchman."

Check out a screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story below:

Sean Strickland calls out Dricus du Plessis on Instagram

Strickland and du Plessis have faced off in the UFC before. Their first encounter took place in January 2024. The two fighters headlined UFC 297 for the middleweight throne that night. The event took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The bout turned out to be an entertaining back-and-forth affair where both fighters had moments of success. The matchup went the five-round distance and ended in a razor-close split decision victory for 'Stillknocks'. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of the South African.

After their battle, Strickland went on to fight and defeat Paulo Costa at UFC 302. du Plessis managed to pull off the same against Israel Adesanya as he submitted him in the fourth round at UFC 305.

So, now that they have both gone out and scored an impressive win post their first clash, it seems like du Plessis and Strickland's paths might cross again soon.

Another name that is currently in contention for a shot at the middleweight gold in Khamzat Chimaev. ' Borz' is currently undefeated in his MMA career with a 14-0 record. In his last UFC outing, he made light work of former champion Robert Whittaker and submitted in the opening round at UFC 308.

So, it will be interesting to see as to who, between Strickland and Chimaev, would be next in line to fight 'Stillknocks' for the belt.

