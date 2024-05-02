Sean Strickland condemns "dirty liberals" over Israel-Gaza protests - "You will continue to vote for what you're protesting"

Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on people who are against Israel.

Strickland has grown to be one of the most divisive personalities in MMA thanks to his willingness to voice his unfiltered opinions on touchy subjects. Even though many disagree with his opinions, a sizable portion of the MMA community has supported the fighter for speaking up.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to social media and expressed his disapproval of those who protest against Israel, writing:

''I want all you dirty liberals bit**ing about Israel to understand that you could of voted for @RonPaul and you could of voted for @RandPaul but you didn't.. You will continue to vote for what you're protesting. Idiots..........''

Expand Tweet

Strickland previously condemned Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty airman, for self-immolating outside the Israeli Embassy to protest the Israel-Palestine war. Strickland, using his official X account, called Bushnell a "disgrace" to American soil. Criticizing his actions, 'Tarzan' wrote:

"The guy who lit himself on fire for Palestine is every wrong with this country. You're a disgrace to our nation and our founding fathers. Open borders, shredded condition, over taxation and your cross to die on is NOT YOUR COUNTRY?! America first always."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

At UFC 302, Strickland is scheduled to make his comeback against Paulo Costa. The fight will be the pay-per-view card's co-main event. Both fighters are coming off losses and will attempt to turn things around when they meet inside the octagon.

Stickland lost his middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis earlier this year at UFC 297 via split decision.

Meanwhile, in his last octagon appearance, Costa squared off against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, losing the bout via unanimous decision.

When Sean Strickland urged Israel to eradicate Hamas

Sean Strickland, known for his outspoken ideas, has already addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian militant factions, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), began a large-scale invasion of Israel, escalating the long-standing conflict between the two countries. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic militant organization, led the offensive maneuver.

In response, Israel, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war on Hamas.

Reacting to it, Strickland posted the following:

"Israel needs to follow Russia's lead.. Go in there, wipe out Hamas, put in a dictator in who technically is a palestinian.. kinda... Give him money. Tell him to keep sh*t in line and if he doesn't ... Kill him and put someone else in...It works. It's been proven to work.."

Expand Tweet