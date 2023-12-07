Sean Strickland details "awkward" confrontation with Ian Garry at UFC P.I. - "I look at you like a victim"

Sean Strickland has seen his popularity rise tremendously among UFC fans due to his brash personality and willingness to voice his opinion on any matter. The middleweight champion has been one of the biggest critics of Ian Garry and his marriage to Layla Anna-Lee amidst the drama surrounding the No.10-ranked welterweight.

'Tarzan' took to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that he ran into 'The Future' at the UFC Performance Institute, stating:

"Guys, I went to the P.I. today and I ran into the f**king cuck Ian Garry. Awkward, man, awkward. He looked at me hard. Security had to escort us around. F**king awkward s**t, right? I'm laughing my a** off, but anyways, Garry, I don't f**king hate you, dude, I actually like you. I think you're a f**king funny little dweeb. You make me f**king laugh. I think you're a dumba** f**king kid who got some p**sy that was too good for him and it got in his head and it f**ked you up."

Strickland continued:

"I look at you like a victim. I don't want to fight you, bro. I'm happy for your success. I'm happy for you, but if you look at me hard and you're feeling some kind of way that you need to get this s**t f**king handled and you want to look at me hard and that's what you want, slide up in the DMs, bro. I don't want it, but if that's what you want, you know where to find me, man."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on running into Ian Garry at the UFC Performance Institute below:

Strickland has been among the harshest critics of Garry's marriage. The No.10-ranked welterweight has taken his wife's last name and reportedly has her ex-husband living with them and working as his nutritionist.

Sean Strickland labels Ian Garry's wife as a 'sexual predator'

Sean Strickland is not known to bite his tongue on matters, and the drama surrounding 'The Future' is no different. 'Tarzan' took to X a week ago and called out Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, stating:

"Ian Garry's wife is a SEXUAL PREDATOR....... She sought out a young athlete to seduce because she's getting old and still wanted to be famous.. No buddy of fame wanted you so you preyed on a kid... You are and will forever be known as a succubus..."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Strickland went on to reveal that Garry has threatened him with a lawsuit, which has only led him to speak on the matter more frequently. 'The Future' recently claimed that he may pursue the middleweight title instead of the welterweight title.