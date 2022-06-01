Sean Strickland details kicking out Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till and Marvin Vettori from Instagram group chat

Sean Strickland kicked out fellow UFC stars Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, and Marvin Vettori from a group chat after they failed to turn up for training sessions with him.

Strickland admitted that all four of them were in an Instagram group, but he removed them from it because the group was apparently meant for "training partners only."

During a recent interaction with journalist Helen Yee, the surging UFC middleweight contender stated:

"They were involved and then they left so they got kicked out [because] it's training partners only. You come here, you enjoy this beautiful environment, you know, you come train here and you leave, like f**k you guys, go, bye Marvin, go eat a f***ing pizza, go eat some lasagna."

Watch the interview below:

Marvin Vettori previously addressed being kicked out of the Instagram group chat, also confirming that the chat was meant for initiating sparring sessions together.

However, since the gym in question is Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and he was in California at the time, it was difficult for Vettori to travel four to five hours just for a sparring session. Hence, he failed to turn up and was subsequently kicked out.

Sean Strickland would like to help Marvin Vettori train for Robert Whittaker fight

Sean Strickland is fond of Marvin Vettori and said he'd love for 'The Italian Dream' to be a part of his upcoming training camp for the fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

Paradigm Sports @ParadigmSports #UFC276 #GP It’s official. Sean Strickland ( @SStricklandMMA ) will face Alex Pereira in a middleweight bout at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. It’s official. Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) will face Alex Pereira in a middleweight bout at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. ✨ #UFC276 #GP https://t.co/qwZvOWXhv2

He also offered to help Vettori train for his upcoming clash with former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, which is set to take place at UFC Paris in September.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are set to fight on September 3rd. A huge middleweight bout goes down in ParisRobert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are set to fight on September 3rd. A huge middleweight bout goes down in Paris 🇫🇷Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are set to fight on September 3rd. https://t.co/14n7DDqEQl

Having said that, if they both win their upcoming fights, Strickland feels that he and Vettori might have to cross paths inside the octagon.

"I actually like Marvin and and I would love for him to be part of my camp and or [me a] part of his camp...man if we both win our fights we might be fighting each other."

Sean Strickland is currently on an impressive six-fight win streak inside the octagon and is ranked No.4 in the middleweight division. In his last fight, 'Tarzan' picked up a hard-fought split decision win against Jack Hermansson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far