Sean Strickland finally begins to realize "why people use safety gear," shares clips after realization with "so many cuts and burns"

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, known for his unfiltered and opinionated personality, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a late-night session in his workshop through a series of Instagram stories.
Strickland appeared to be cutting metal with minimal safety equipment, no gloves, no protective footwear, and no proper attire just wearing flip-flops, shorts, and a T-shirt. He posted the video on his Instagram story and humorously admitted:
“Gotta be honest… I’m starting to understand why people use safety gear.”
Moments later, ‘Tarzan’ shared another Instagram story in which he showcased all the cuts and burns on his hands from working without safety gear. He captioned it:
“So many cuts and burns lol.”
Check out the screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram Stories below:
In his most recent UFC outing, Sean Strickland fought for the middleweight title in a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 this past February. The American lost via a lopsided unanimous decision.
In his last three UFC fights, Strickland was dethroned by Du Plessis at UFC 297, followed by a lackluster split-decision win over Paulo Costa. He faced the South African once again at UFC 312 but was unable to reclaim the title.
Colby Covington open to middleweight move for Sean Strickland fight
In his appearance on Submission Radio, Colby Covington said that he’s open to moving up to middleweight for a potential fight against former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He emphasized that he doesn’t see Strickland as much of a threat, pointing to ‘Tarzan’s’ fighting style.
Covington said:
"It’s an interesting fight, I like that fight. I don’t see any danger out of him. He’s not, like, a power puncher, he’s just a cardio kickboxer. He comes forward, so you know, I know I could put him on his a*s and I and I’ll match his pace. So, you know, if that’s what the UFC wants, I’d be willing to go up to middleweight.”
Check out Colby Covington's comments below (12:30):