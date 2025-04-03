Sean Strickland fires off wild response to Nina-Marie Daniele’s UFC x Meta jab, questions why he’s not invited to Mark Zuckerberg’s basement

Sean Strickland has responded to Nina-Marie Daniele’s recent humorous inquiry about whether 'Tarzan' would help or hurt the UFC and Meta's relationship.

The UFC recently announced a multi-year partnership with Meta. With the deal, Meta becomes the promotion’s first official fan technology partner. The tech company will collaborate with the UFC to use the various services provided by Meta to give fans a greater experience.

Former UFC middleweight champion Strickland recently featured in a video with Daniele. In the video, 'Tarzan,' who is well-known for his divisive views and outspoken demeanor, was shown raging in his trademark manner and making comments about the social media platforms he uses and doesn't.

Strickland revealed that he loves Instagram but is not as interested in Threads and Facebook. Daniele posted the aforementioned clip on Instagram and joked:

"Will Sean Strickland help or hurt the UFC x Meta relationship? LOL 😂 @stricklandmma #ufc #meta #instagram #facebook #seanstrickland #ninadrama."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele’s post below:

The former UFC champion left a wild comment on the post:

"I just wanna know why I never get invited to go do karate in zucks basement.. Ill teach ya about freedom...... It be real fun....You're going to come out a new man. You will be living in the shadow realm with me after :,)"

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Strickland's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

What could be next for Sean Strickland?

Sean Strickland failed to regain his UFC middleweight strap in a rematch with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and lost via unanimous decision. The American UFC fighter's underwhelming performance was criticized by his coach Eric Nicksick.

'Tarzan's' next opponent has not been announced yet. However, it has been speculated that he is set to lock horns with ranked UFC middleweight contenders like Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is next in line to get a shot at the UFC middleweight gold. 'Borz' is expected to battle champion du Plessis in 2025.

