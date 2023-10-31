Sean Strickland gets cut mid-rant while exposing the dark underbelly of UFC's long-running fighter pay dispute

Throughout its history, the UFC has seen its fair share of controversial fighters, yet few have rivaled the provocative and engaging nature of Sean Strickland. With his unapologetic views, provocative stance, and a mindset firmly rooted in traditional values, Strickland has undeniably carved out a prominent place in the world of MMA.

In a recent interview, Sean Strickland openly discussed the financial struggles UFC fighters face. He also implied that the UFC may have censored him during the conversation.

Strickland addressed the challenges fighters encounter in a candid discussion with UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye and host T.J. DeSantis. The American touched upon the meager earnings of past UFC fighters and their stark contrast to the lucrative deals enjoyed by contemporary athletes.

The UFC middleweight champion explained the financial hardships fighters face today, with those in the Dana White Contender Series making only $5,000 for a fight and $5,000 more if they win. Even after making it to the UFC, fighters might earn just $10,000 for a fight, an amount they need to sustain a career in a physically demanding sport.

However, Strickland's microphone was unexpectedly cut off while addressing a larger issue of inadequate pay in the industry, drawing parallels between the UFC and broader American labor challenges.

Frustrated by the abrupt interruption, Strickland, in his attempt to shed light on the industry's prevailing issue of low compensation, turned to Instagram to express his views. In a candid response to the situation, he wrote:

"Think this was cut???? "They're not going to air any of these" technical difficulties lmao!!! This is an all-industry thing... Jeff Bezos can go build a rocket to go to space but can't pay a couple more dollars. This isn't a UFC thing this is an American thing that's what I was saying when the stream cut."

Sean Strickland's candid remarks on UFC's latest Bud Light partnership

Sean Strickland recently shared his perspective on the UFC's latest multi-year sponsorship agreement with Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and their popular brand, Bud Light, attracted considerable public attention earlier this year when they partnered with transgender activist and social media influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. This collaboration sparked a significant backlash, leading to widespread boycotts of AB InBev products and substantial financial repercussions for the company.

Strickland took to social media to discuss the UFC's recent partnership and made controversial comments regarding gender dysphoria and transgender identities. Strickland took to X and wrote:

"This goes 1 of 2 ways for me.. 1. Budlight chicks with d**ks... Or 2. We fucked up, we hired a radical leftist female who tried to ruin our country..... Here is Sean Strickland to remind us (Bud Light) [that] we like our beer cold and our chicks without d*8ks. AMERICA... Time will tell..."

