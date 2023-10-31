"If I can't dress up like a Indian..." - Sean Strickland drops highly controversial take on America's choice of costumes for Halloween

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is known for his outspoken views on politics, culture, and other developments. While some of his opinions have been considered borderline controversial and even inappropriate, Strickland has never been the one to hold back when expressing his thoughts.

With Halloween festivities sweeping the world, many UFC stars have been sharing their creative costumes to embrace the spirit of disguising themselves from the supernatural. The Halloween tradition originates from the belief that wearing masks and costumes helps people blend in with spirits, preventing these otherworldly entities from identifying them.

In a recent tweet, MMA fighter Sean Strickland took a unique perspective on this custom by addressing the issue of cultural appropriation, particularly concerning Halloween costumes. He alludes to the idea of dressing as an "Indian," a term historically used to describe Native Americans and indigenous peoples of North America.

Within the tweet, Sean Strickland appears to suggest that if he is discouraged from wearing a Native American costume for Halloween, he expects Native Americans to similarly refrain from activities that might be perceived as culturally insensitive. Notably, he makes references to observing a Native American driving a car or riding a horse, hinting at these actions being associated with stereotypes from his perspective. Strickland took to X and wrote:

"So I think this is only fair.... If I can't dress up like a Indian for Halloween next time I see a native American driving a car it's fucking on..... even a horse! I got you spain.. NO fu**ing more...."

It's important to note that dressing as a Native American for Halloween is discouraged due to cultural sensitivity concerns. Such costumes can perpetuate stereotypes and may be considered historically insensitive.

Sean Strickland's coach envisions a potential move to boxing in the future

Coach Eric Nicksick believes that Francis Ngannou's exceptional performance against Tyson Fury in the recently concluded boxing bout has set a new standard for MMA fighters entering the boxing world. Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, dropped the lineal heavyweight champion in the third round and engaged in a closely contested split decision.

Nicksick, who also guided Sean Strickland in his recent upset victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, proposed the idea of Strickland competing inside the squared circle. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nicksick stated:

"The first thing I wrote to Sean Strickland was, ‘Ready to move to boxing?’ And he’s like, ‘Damn right. That’s all I do (is) spar boxers, anyway'. I think that Francis paved the way and showed we are capable of competing, and not only competing, winning, and putting it together at a high level. I’m proud of him, he kind of laid that groundwork.”

Catch Nicksick's comments below (9:30):