Fighters are girls, all they do is whine, b**ch and gossip - Sean Strickland on "gym politics" that led to Darren Till not cornering Chris Curtis at UFC London

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Darren Till failing to corner Chris Curtis at UFC London. Till had initially accepted Curtis' invitation to be in his corner after 'Action-Man' replaced the Liverpudlian in a bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC London in July.

However, 'The Gorilla' later decided against it as he felt it would be disrespectful to Hermansson if he appeared in the corner after pulling out of the fight. However, Strickland, who is Curtis' teammate at Xtreme Couture, claims that Till did not corner 'Action-Man' due to gym politics.

Known for not mincing his words, Strickland went on a slur-filled rant about fighters gossiping, whining, and not being man enough, unlike him. Weighing in on Till's failure to corner his teammate, the UFC middleweight prospect recently told The Schmo:

"Man, it's all gym politics, dude. I'm gonna let you guys know something. This excludes me, cause, you know, I'm a f***ing man. I got hair on my chest and hair on my nuts. Fighters are f***ing women, you guys. They're f***ing girls.

All they do is they whine, they b**ch and they gossip. Not this f***ing guy. I got hair on my nuts, alright?! I don't f***ing do that. So any gossip they have, or any kind of qualms, any kind of like p***y PMS battles they have, shit don't concern me."

Chris Curtis claimed that plans to have Darren Till in corner was 'for the crowd'

Chris Curtis proposed a team-up with Darren Till on social media after stepping in for 'The Gorilla', who was forced to withdraw from his bout against Jack Hermansson due to an injury. Till agreed almost immediately, and it seemed like 'Action-Man' would have an Englishman in his corner at UFC London.

However, Darren Till later backed out, claiming it would be sign of disrespect to Hermansson.

However, Curtis was undeterred by Darren Till's decision to back out and supported it. Additionally, 'Action-Man' explained that his plan to involve the Scouser was more for the crowd than him looking for a cornerman. The Ohio native wrote on Twitter:

"Guys come on, Darren being in my corner was more just for the crowd. There isn't a lot to learn in a week. I wanted you guys to have your walkout. Till made the right Decision in respecting Jack. I am definitely ok with it. Relax guys he did the right thing. Show goes on."

Come fight night, Hermansson avoided engaging in slugfests with Curtis to pick up a comfortable unanimous decision win.

