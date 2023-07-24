Sean Strickland hurls insensitive 'special needs' mockery at fellow UFC fighter for speaking out on mental health

Sean Strickland has yet again taken an unprovoked dig at Khalil Rountree for speaking about mental health. Strickland mercilessly trolled Rountree for the first time in March 2022 for an emotional post-fight speech.

After previously labeling him a 'PC Beta Male', Strickland has now rather insensitively joked about Rountree being a 'special needs' adult. Strickland also found his initial dig justified as he was convinced about Rountree being a cult-following male feminist. The 32-year-old wrote:

"Someone brought up my Roundtree interaction. I use to think he was just a male feminist who was in a cult so [sic] naturally I made fun of him because it was the right thing to do...In hindsight I think he might be special needs and is a victim. Maybe he needs help? #saveroundtree"

Sean Strickland also suggested the ChoiceCenter Leadership University in Vegas for Rountree, to brush up the latter's EQ, Life Leadership, and Mastery.

Khalil Rountree's emotional speech that drew the ire of Sean Strickland

Khalil Rountree delivered a vicious second-round KO win over Karl Roberson in March 2022. He followed it up with an emotional speech detailing his journey of overcoming mental struggles. Rountree said:

"This month marks 12 years that I've been fighting MMA. I don't want to wait until I'm a champion to be able to tell my story on where I come from - being a 300-pound kid on the bring of suicide, burdened by depression, not knowing what to do with my life, not knowing where to go."

He continued:

"I just want to be able to share that and inspire people - the millions of people that feel just like I do, that don't have a dream, that don't know what they're doing, they just need something. I wanna be able to share my story with these type of people, because maybe there are some lives that I can change... I want to be able to tell a story with my life."

Catch Rountree's comments below:

Khalil Rountree's speech did not fit into Sean Strickland's brand of masculinity, leading the latter to go on an unhinged rant.

Rountree reportedly paid a visit to the Xtreme Couture gym earlier this month and confronted Strickland about his comments.