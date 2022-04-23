"Water under the bridge" - Sean Strickland invites Luke Rockhold for a sparring session

It's hard to tell whether the Sean Strickland-Luke Rockhold feud is over. 'Tarzan' recently invited the former UFC middleweight champion for a sparring session, but the message was somewhat ambiguous.

Strickland posted on Twitter:

"@LukeRockhold hey man gonna be in Costa Mesa tomorrow. Would like to hit someone. Water under the bridge. Let's spar tomorrow;)"

One can't be certain if Strickland will show up at the RVCA Gym where Rockhold trains or if this was a challenge to a street fight.

The fighters were scheduled to meet at UFC 268 in November last year. However, a month before the fight, Rockhold announced that a back injury had forced him to withdraw.

This led to Strickland's accusations of the former champion looking for an opportunity to duck him, with 'Tarzan' suggesting that Rockhold really never intended to take the fight in the first place.

Rockhold announced that he suffered from a herniated disk in his back and that he was told by the doctor to get some rest. The former middleweight champion stated that he required treatment and apologized to everybody for the fight being canceled.

(via @marc_raimondi) Luke Rockhold announced in an Instagram story that he is out of his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 due to a herniated disk in his back.

Paulo Costa on fighting Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold is also in the sights of Paulo Costa.

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Costa spoke about his desire to fight Rockhold if such a bout was met with fans’ approval. 'The Eraser' is looking to bounce back after two straight losses and believes a fight against a ranked opponent or fan favorite is the right next step in his UFC career:

"I really think Rockhold is a good name as well. He has some popularity, he's a former champion. The only problem is he's out of rank. But if the fans want this fight, it will be very good entertainment, we can do it."

Paulo Costa is currently ranked No.4 in the middleweight division. He recently lost to Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in his light heavyweight debut. This was Costa’s second loss in a row in the UFC. The first was an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Rockhold's last fight also served as his light heavyweight debut, against Jan Błachowicz. The former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion was knocked out in the second round.

Watch Paulo Costa talk about fighting Rockhold at 3:10 of the video below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak