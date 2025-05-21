Sean Strickland issues three-word reaction to Patchy Mix officially joining UFC roster with short-notice Mario Bautista fight

Sean Strickland recently reacted to the news of Patchy Mix being added to the UFC roster. The MMA promotion officially announced the signing of the former Bellator bantamweight champion during the live broadcast of UFC Vegas 106 this past Saturday.
Additionally, it was revealed that 'No Love' will make his promotional debut on short notice against Mario Bautista at UFC 316, set for June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
On Tuesday, former middleweight champion Strickland, a teammate of Mix at Xtreme Couture, took to his Instagram stories to post a message celebrating the 31-year-old New Yorker’s long-awaited arrival in the UFC:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Let's go, champ!!"
Check out Sean Strickland's post below:
Mix last competed at the Bellator Champions Series in May 2024, securing a hard-fought split decision victory over Magomed Magomedov to successfully defend his 135-pound title for the second time.
'No Love' was one of several fighters who expressed dissatisfaction with a prolonged stretch of inactivity in the PFL, ultimately leading him to request his release. Earlier this month, the promotion approved his appeal and formally terminated his contract.
Mix is riding a seven-fight win streak and boasts a professional record of 20-1, featuring 13 victories via submission and two by knockout.
Patchy Mix predicts a decisive stoppage win against Mario Bautista at UFC 316
At the UFC Vegas 106 post-fight press conference, Patchy Mix shared his thoughts on his upcoming matchup against Mario Bautista at UFC 316. 'No Love' conveyed strong confidence in his elite grappling-centric strategy, asserting that he will secure a stoppage victory to demonstrate his prowess and make a statement in the UFC:
"For them [fans] to say I wasn't elite and stuff, it was almost comical to me because of how much work I was doing and how many people I submit on a daily basis. Now that I'm here, I get a chance to prove it, and in three weeks, I plan to run him over. I plan to put him away. I know guys have finished him before, but I plan on putting him away and prove that I'm different than everyone else in this division, and I'm different than all these top-ranked guys."
Check out Patchy Mix's comments below (4:22):