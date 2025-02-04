Sean Strickland jokes about "90 percent" of upcoming interview with Nina-Marie Daniele possibly being cut: "Understandably so lol"

According to several fans, UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele have quickly become a wild and controversial duo. Their conversations are known for being unpredictable, often blending humor with unhinged commentary.

In their past interactions, Strickland has offered humorous, if sometimes awkward, insights into a range of topics, including his upcoming fights. Their conversation often strays into bizarre, lighthearted territories, with Strickland making jokes and off-the-cuff comments about everything from his hygiene to Daniele’s appearance.

Strickland’s unfiltered personality and Daniele’s bold presence on social media have led to numerous memorable and sometimes controversial moments. Ahead of UFC 312, Strickland and Daniele sat down for another interview. Strickland joked about the interview on Instagram stories, writing:

"90 per cent of it [the interview] will be cut [and] understandably so. LOL!"

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Sean Strickland talks about upcoming interview with Nina-Marie Daniele. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Strickland will lock horns with Dricus du Plessis again at UFC 312 for the middleweight title, nearly a year after their first clash at UFC 297. Du Plessis, riding an 11-fight win streak, defends his belt for the second time following his victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Strickland, who lost the title to du Plessis but rebounded with a win over Paulo Costa, aims to become the second fighter to hold the middleweight belt twice.

Dricus du Plessis reveals why it was difficult to finish Sean Strickland in their first fight

Ahead of their UFC 312 rematch, Dricus du Plessis shared why he couldn't finish Sean Strickland in their first fight. Despite landing everything he had, du Plessis acknowledged Strickland's defense, which made it difficult to capitalize on opportunities.

He mentioned the high pace of the fight, noting that he only began pushing it later in the bout and plans to start faster in their upcoming encounter. Moreover, as the reigning champion, du Plessis is eager to prove himself again against Strickland. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, du Plessis said:

"He was just too good, it wasn’t for a lack of trying, you could see that, I was trying, I was throwing everything I had, he was really good. I think the pace was so high in that fight but I only started pushing the pace later in the fight where I should’ve and now I know I can start pushing that pace from the word go."

Du Plessis added:

"Defensively, Sean Strickland is one of the best fighters in the world, he’s really good at that and he’s really responsible with his defense, and he prioritizes defense over offense so he doesn’t necessarily give you the opportunity [to finish fights]."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:45):

