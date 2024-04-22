"Sean Strickland or me" - Alex Pereira spotted giving rare smile after putting Nina-Marie Daniele "on the spot" 

While Alex Pereira is famous for his poker face, 'Poatan' recently broke character and let out a rare smile as he put MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele on the spot with an interesting question during their recent interview at the UFC PI.

In recent years, Daniele has gained the favor of MMA fans with her hilarious and informal interviewing style. Now a staple of MMA reporting, the former Playboy playmate did a training segment with 'Poatan' at the performance institute as he was gearing up for his UFC 300 clash against Jamahal Hill.

After some light sparring and pad work, 'Poatan' put the interviewer on the spot by asking:

"Hey, who is stronger? Sean Strickland or me?"

In addition to having also trained with 'Tarzan', the 35-year-old maintains a close friendship with Sean Strickland, which made it all the more difficult for her to answer the question. This resulted in an awkward silence, prompting 'Poatan' to let out a cheeky smile while saying:

"I put her on the spot."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The social media celebrity however quickly recomposed herself and tried to wiggle her way out of the situation by praising Strickland's leg kick checks. For context, Daniele's legs were worse for wear after getting her leg kicks checked by 'Tarzan' during their training session.

Pereira quickly pounced on the opportunity offering to check her leg kicks, however, her experience of training with Strickland prompted her to decline the offer.

Watch the full interview below:

Watch: Alex Pereira shows Nina Marie Daniele his Khaby Lame celebration

Alex Pereria channeled his inner Khaby Lame as he celebrated his win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Most netizens would be familiar with Lame who uses his signature hand gesture to mock seemingly impractical life hacks and antics. At the milestone pay-per-view, 'Poatan' used the same hand gesture towards a knocked-out Hill.

When the light heavyweight champion met with Nina-Marie Daniele after the win the pair recreated the celebration once again on camera.

Watch Alex Pereira and Nina-Marie Daniele do the Khaby Lame celebration below:

Pereira recorded his first successful title defense with the world's premier MMA promotion at UFC 300 as he KO'd Jamahal Hill in the opening round. Following the event, the 36-year-old has his sights set on the heavyweight division.