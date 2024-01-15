"Showed more guts than 99% of MMA media" - Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland's sparring session becomes an instant hit among fans

Fans recently reacted after Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland's sparring session became quite a hit among MMA fans online as they continue to create hilarious content ahead of UFC 297.

Strickland hasn't exactly remained cautious ahead of the fight as he and the popular interviewer most recently took part in an extreme activity that revolved around shooting fireworks. Earlier today, Daniele uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, showing the reigning middleweight champion putting her through a sparring session and telling her to hit him.

The interviewer appeared hesitant because she didn't want 'Tarzan' to accidentally injure himself. The video was an instant hit and has already amassed over 200,000 views since being uploaded.

Fans took to the comment section, where they shared their thoughts on the sparring session and complimented Daniele by mentioning that she showcased her toughness as well as the middleweight champion for his coaching. They wrote:

"Props for the sparring, you showed more guts than 99% of MMA media"

"I dont think many people understand but this was a very very good class from a coaching perspective...I can see sean being a great coach later in his life"

"This needs to be a weekly series. This is comedic gold"

"Nina and Sean are the best together, absolutely hilarious! Sean checking her leg kick was brutal!"

"What no one is mentioning is that most fighters would not even entertain anyone from the media to do this after training, while starving and cutting weight. Sean did this though for Nina."

"Sean letting out his inner Holloway and dodging all nina's punches with his arms behind his back was hilarious"

"Coaching skills on point from sean! Fair play to Nina for sticking it out when she didn’t want no more!"

Strickland is scheduled to defend his middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 this Saturday, so whether he and Daniele plan on producing more content after the fight remains to be seen.

Sean Strickland issues warning to Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 297 press conference

Sean Strickland recently issued quite a stern warning to Dricus du Plessis ahead of their scheduled press conference for their title fight at UFC 297.

The reigning middleweight champion brought up the altercation they had at UFC 296 and the trash talk that led to it. On a recent episode of The Man Dance, he mentioned that he made it clear to the South African that his childhood is off limits for fight promotion:

"I actually sent him [Dricus du Plessis] a fu**ing message and I was like, 'Dude, listen, Dricus, we're gonna go try murder each other. But if you bring that sh*t up again, I will fu**ing stab you."

