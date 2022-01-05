Sean Strickland praises Marvin Vettori for being "the only UFC fighter" to spar with him

Sean Strickland has praised Marvin Vettori for being the only UFC fighter who will spar with him in practice.

Strickland took to Twitter to acknowledge 'The Italian Dream' while also throwing insults at other fighters:

"I'm gonna let you guys in on a little secret... A lot of UFC fighters SUCK and usually their kinda p*****s who just like to beat up the lower level pros and have a ufc logo on them. Most of them won't spar me... Marvin Vettori is the only UFC fighter I train with lmao we go hard!"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I'm gonna let you guys in on a little secret... A lot of UFC fighters SUCK and usually their kinda pussies who just like to beat up the lower level pros and have a ufc logo on them. Most of them won't spar me.. @MarvinVettori is the only ufc fighter I train with lmao we go hard! I'm gonna let you guys in on a little secret... A lot of UFC fighters SUCK and usually their kinda pussies who just like to beat up the lower level pros and have a ufc logo on them. Most of them won't spar me.. @MarvinVettori is the only ufc fighter I train with lmao we go hard!

'Tarzan' is on a five-fight win streak and is set to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 201 in early February. Meanwhile, Vettori has won six of his last seven fights and is on a mission to dethrone Israel Adesanya.

"I don't dislike Strickland" - Marvin Vettori describes his relationship with Sean Strickland

According to Marvin Vettori, he and Sean Strickland have been sparring for years and get along well. He believes it is very hard to find good sparring partners like the American in the UFC.

During an exclusive interview with RT Sports MMA, 'The Italian Dream' went into detail about the relationship he and Strickland have as sparring partners:

"Me and Strickland go back a pretty long time. We've been training together for years. We're good sparring for each other… He always makes the long drive to come and spar because it's not easy to find good sparring sometimes... He's a good fighter and we're always good work for each other… I don't dislike Strickland."

Vettori sits at No.2 in the UFC middleweight rankings. The No.7-ranked Strickland will be looking to climb up the rankings with a win over Jack Hermansson in February.

Watch the full exclusive interview below:

