Sean Strickland is seemingly not a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and recently went off on the Californian baseball team.

The UFC middleweight went on a Twitter rant after the team's star pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, spoke out against his club's decision to honor the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' before the team’s Pride Night game on June 16.

The 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' are a group of LGBTQ+ protesters and street performers who use satire, drag, and religious imagery to convey their messages. While the LA-based baseball team intends to honor the alleged anti-Catholic group during Pride Month, Clayton Kershaw is not on board and objected to the decision.

Reacting to a news post about Kershaw's problem with the group mocking religion, Sean Strickland went on a rant about the team and the state of California. The 32-year-old insulted the Spanish-speaking demographic of the state and tweeted:

"Come on, it's California... The hat is used more for a gang symbol than a sports team.. Surprised they haven't changed the official language to Spanish and the official sport to gang banging and pan handling. It's fitting a trash state gets a trash sports team."

The hat is used more for a gang symbol than a sports team.. Surprised they haven't changed the official language to Spanish and the official sport to gang banging and pan handling.



Sean Strickland believes he deserves a title shot against Israel Adesanya with another win

Sean Strickland is eager to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. The 32-year-old is coming off a win over Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year and recently claimed that a win over Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76 on July 1 should be enough to put him in the title mix.

In a recent interview with John Eric Poli of My MMA News, Strickland pointed out that his loss against Jared Cannonier was a close split decision. Claiming that a fight against middleweight champion Adesanya should be on the cards next, he stated:

"If this fight [against Abus Magomedov] ogoes my way, it 100 percent should be in the cards. I f*cking had a close decision with Jared Cannonier... Thought I won on the scorecards, but it is what it is. I truly believe I should be the one fighting Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. I’ll get some Ws, that one needs to happen.”

Watch the full interview below:

As things stand, the winner of UFC 290's Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis bout will fight for the middleweight championship next. Meanwhile, the champion, Israel Adesanya, is expected to headline the UFC pay-per-view slated for Sydney, Australia, in September.

