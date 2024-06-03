Sean Strickland reacts to "savage" Max Crosby honoring his UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has responded to Max Crosby, after the American football player uploaded a story to his Instagram account that featured 'Tarzan'.

Crosby uploaded a clip of Strickand's fight against Paulo Costa and labeled the former UFC champion as a 'savage'.

'Tarzan' returned the favor by using the same word (savage) to describe Crosby and commended his football skills.

"All the respect to Max Crosby. The man is a savage on the field and throws down in the boxing ring!!!"

Check out a screenshot of Sean Strickland's response below:

Trending

Sean Strickland responds to Max Crosby's reaction

On June 1, Strickland and Costa locked horns in the co-main event of UFC 302. The bout consisted of five rounds and took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The fight turned out to be a back-and-forth affair that lasted all five rounds. In the end, 'Tarzan' got his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 46-49, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the former middleweight champion.

Controversy ensued with the outcome of the fight as many in the MMA community did not agree with the scorecards.

Many believed that Strickland comfortably won the five-round encounter and criticised judge Dave Tirelli, who scored the fight in the Brazilian's favor.

Dana White reacts to the Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa scorcards

UFC CEO Dana White was also among the many who were not pleased with the scorecards for the Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa fight. White made an appearance at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference where he shared his thoughts on the controversial outcome.

The UFC CEO criticized judge Dave Tirelli for scoring the fight for Costa and shared that the judge should be sent down to minor MMA leagues to improve his judging skills.

"There were some weirdos [who] were f**king nuts, that's what it was. Insane. That guy [Dave Tirelli] should never ref a big fight again. They should kick him back to the minor leagues and let him work on his judging. It's unbelievable. I mean, how anybody who isn't an absolute f**king lunatic could call that fight a split decision. I don't even know what to say about that, it's insane."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet