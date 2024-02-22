Sean Strickland reacts to tennis star Taylor Fritz denying support after liking his homophobic tirade on Pride month

Sean Strickland recently shared his reaction to finding that Taylor Fritz denied endorsing his social or political beliefs. The former UFC middleweight champion outlined five core convictions and declared it a "them vs. us" situation.

Strickland is easily among the most outspoken fighters in mixed martial arts and recently sounded off on the LGBTQ+ community for celebrating Pride Month every June. He asked why they deserved an entire month and if American Founding Father George Washington would approve of something like this.

After his controversial homophobic rant was uploaded to X, fans found out that it was liked by Fritz, and the 26-year-old American tennis star came under fire. However, he denied endorsing such beliefs and clarified that he mistakenly clicked on the like button while looking through Strickland's posts out of curiosity.

In his latest X post, Strickland shared a news headline screenshot about Fritz denying endorsing his beliefs and wrote:

"What I endorse - 1. America first. 2. Trans is a mental illness. 3. Pronouns, gender resignment is child abuse. 4. Government stays out of our families. 5. Lastly f**k who you want; I just don't want to be force-fed it by beer companies. They hate that we don't bend the knee. Them vs US."

Tyron Woodley accuses Sean Strickland of lying to duck Jake Paul sparring offer

Tyron Woodley recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul inviting Sean Strickland for a sparring session and accused 'Tarzan' of lying about legal consequences to avoid facing Paul.

Earlier this month, Strickland sparred with popular 'Red Pill' streamer Sneako at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The former 185-pound king brutally beat the influencer from pillar to post and came under intense scrutiny for his actions.

In the aftermath, 'The Problem Child' called out Strickland for bullying an untrained combatant and offered to be his sparring opponent instead. However, Strickland couldn't accept the fight and cited legal problems due to his UFC contract.

In a recent episode of Reall Shhh Right Quick, Woodley cast doubt over Strickland's claims and explained that the UFC couldn't stop him from fighting Paul in a friendly match.

''You don't have to ask nobody if you can fight. Legally they cannot stop him from sparring Jake Paul. Jake Paul said he wanted to spar him the same way Sneako walked into the cage. I want you to know he had to walk through security, he had to be signed in on the list... Jake Paul didn't say, come and meet me in f**king arena or come and meet me in a sanctioned fight. He said come to my gym. Nobody can stop him from doing that."

