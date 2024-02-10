“The UFC would f*cking sue the f*ck out of me” - Sean Strickland reveals what’s preventing him from accepting Jake Paul’s $1M fight offer

Sean Strickland recently revealed what's currently preventing him from accepting Jake Paul's million-dollar offer to fight him.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently ignited a feud with the YouTuber-turned-boxer on social media as he took aim at his boxing career and influence. In an interview clip that was uploaded to Happy Punch's X account, 'Tarzan' addressed a potential fight against Paul and revealed the consequences preventing him from going through with it. He said:

"I think the UFC would f*cking sue the f*ck out of me if I did that, but yes, I would do it [accept Jake Paul's offer] in a heartbeat...More than likely [UFC] would sue the f*ck out of me, but go out to [the] desert, bro, I'm your man, bro, cause you got the plane. Show up."

It will be interesting to see whether Paul accepts Strickland's counteroffer of flying out to his gym in Las Vegas to make their sparring session happen and whether there would actually be any consequences from the UFC should he spar with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Sean Strickland blasts Jake Paul on social media

Sean Strickland had quite a Friday night outing as he began by blasting Jake Paul on social media and then got into an exchange with Machine Gun Kelly at a Power Slap event later that night.

The former UFC middleweight champion took aim at 'The Problem Child' in a tweet for being a negative influence. He mentioned that he picks on smaller MMA fighters who have retired and labeled him a troll both in and out of the ring. He wrote:

"I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake. You're a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you're a troll but the worst part of it all is that you're a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be nothing...Enjoy your virtual world with the understanding that you're a cancer on this country. Money will never buy you dignity. Enjoy."

Sean Strickland's tweet regarding Jake Paul [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]