Sean Strickland reacts after top featherweight shares take on how a possible 'history conversation' with 'Tarzan' would go

Sean Strickland, known for his outspoken personality and being a tough competitor inside the octagon, recently, offered his reaction toa top UFC featherweight competitor's comments on a possible history conversation between the duo.

Ad

In an interview with The Schmo, the No. 7-ranked UFC featherweight Arnold Allen was asked about his opinion on a possible history conversation with Strickland. In response, he said:

"I'd like to sort of guess what side he's on.... It'd be interesting, I'd like to talk history with him."

Check out Arnold Allen's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

As soon as the interview clip was posted on Instagram, Strickland showed up in the comments section and reacted to Arnold's comments:

"On the side of freedom. Government= bad."

[Screenshot courtesy: @theschmo312 on Instagram].

Strickland was recently seen in a high-stakes middleweight title bout against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in a losing cause. He remains active on social media and regularly interacts with fellow fighters and fans online.

Ad

When Sean Strickland went off on UFC for the company's policies regarding their fighters

Sean Strickland won the UFC middleweight championship by beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. He dropped it to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and had to face Paulo Costa to get a rematch against du Plessis.

Ahead of his fight with Costa at UFC 302, Strickland joined Daniel Cormier in a brief interview. 'Tarzan' went off on UFC for its policies regarding the fighters on its roster in the conversation:

Ad

"Sometimes you gotta get ready to f*cking throw away your entire career if you don't get your s*it. Sometimes you got to have that crazziness, 'I'll do whatever it takes,' but no I'm just doing the right things man lik the UFC doesn't do the right things. It doesn't do the f*cking right things with most of their roster."

Ad

Strickland continued:

"If you go look at what these f*cks, these guys that run the UFC see what they're making to what guys get paid, it's f*cking s*it. The UFC does not do the f*cking right things unless you hold them at f*cking gun point they're not gonna f*cking do it."

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.