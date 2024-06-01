Sean Strickland responds to Belal Muhammad's "piece of trash" comments: "Go f*****g fight for your f*****g country"

There's no love lost between Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' recently called out the former middleweight champion for his disparaging remarks about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has prompted 'Tarzan' to hit back.

During episode #17 of the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast, Muhammad argued that Strickland tends to insert himself into discussions that he has little to do with, solely for attention.

'Remember the Name' has Palestinian roots and was irked by some of the comments Strickland made about the people of Palestine. During the podcast, Muhammad slammed the middleweight star, saying:

"He said something like, 'They just need to give up. They are going to end up losing anyway. They just need to bend the knee.' It was the stupidest statement ever. But it did get attention, to get a comment out of myself. Somebody like that sitting there, laughing at people dying or making a joke out of it, shows what type of person he is. He is like a piece of trash."

Catch Belal Muhammad's comments on Sean Strickland below (1:03:40):

The welterweight contender's comments, however, did not go unanswered. During a media interaction in the lead-up to UFC 302, 'Tarzan' clapped back at Muhammad, saying:

"He is just a f*****g little b***h bro. Everytime I see this mother f****r in person, I'm always like hey, Belal Muhammad... lets handle this s**t. He puts his head down and he goes away. Little f*****g twiddle thumbs gets on the twiddler and start talking s**t. Listen dude, go to f*****g Palestine, go f*****g fight for your f*****g country. Get the f**k out of here you f*****g can."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments on Belal Muhammad below:

When Sean Strickland called Belal Muhammad a "coward"

While the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict is a complicated socio-political issue forged out of decades of unrest in the region, Sean Strickland believes a solution to the war is quite simple.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the No.1-ranked middleweight contender accused Belal Muhammad of being one of the many responsible for prolonging the war. 'Tarzan' then suggested his solution for the conflict:

"Palestine would be way better if they threw out Hamas and they went to Israel and said, hey let's make this s**t better. It would be way f*****g better. But then you have somebody like Belal Muhammad, who was f****g born, living in Miami, probably f*****g you know barely every goes Palestine [and he says] yeah f** yeah, f**k you Israel, propagating war, instead of bringing the olive branch... You're a coward bro."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below: