Sean Strickland's coach drops hilarious GIF in reaction to Leon Edwards' coach's '30-40 percent' comment about Belal Muhammad loss

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, reacted with a humorous GIF to comments made by Dave Lovell, the coach of Leon Edwards.

Ad

In mid-2024, Edwards' welterweight title reign was ended due to a lackluster performance against Belal Muhammad.

'Rocky' partially credited his poor showing against Muhammad due to the fight controversially starting in London at 5 a.m. local time.

Earlier this week, Edwards' coach went on The Ariel Helwani Show and looked back at the title-losing main event in July 2024 by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's a bitter pill to swallow, but I take nothing from Belal [Muhammad]. He won his way to this like Leon [Edwards] did, so let him make the most of it, fair play to him. But it's a bitter pill to swallow for the simple fact, how Leon lost it, the lackluster effort for whatever reason. Because we all know that was, what, 30, 35, 40 percent of Leon Edwards that night." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Ad

Trending

Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture responded in the Instagram comment section showcasing Dave Lovell's quote. He reacted with the GIF of a person sitting back in a chair and eating popcorn.

Nicksick's comment

On Saturday, March 22, Leon Edwards returns to action for the first time since losing against Belal Muhammad.

Ad

'Rocky' has been matched up against number five-ranked Sean Brady for the UFC London main event.

Ad

Eric Nicksick responds to fan comparing Leon Edwards' coach's comments to Nicksick's about Sean Strickland

On Feb. 8, Sean Strickland failed to regain the UFC middleweight title in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis.

Following the UFC 312 main event, Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, received backlash for comments he made about Strickland's effort. Nicksick also claimed he only wanted to coach world champions.

Ad

Nicksick's previously mentioned reaction to Dave Lovell's comments received this response from a fan on Instagram:

"Same exact sh*t they got mad at you for, but Leon showed way less effort than sean. Wonder how this goes lmao"

Nicksick responded with two emojis:

"😂🤷🏼‍♂️"

Nicksick's interaction with a fan

Sean Strickland wasn't happy about Eric Nicksick's criticism of his effort against Dricus du Plessis. The UFC middleweight champion teased the possibility of Nicksick no longer being in his corner as a result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.