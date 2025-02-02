Sean Strickland's reacting to mean tweets video has fans in splits: "I counted 193 bleeps"

A video of Sean Strickland reacting to mean tweets with raw and unfiltered honesty has elicited multiple responses from fans and netizens.

Strickland, known for his outspoken personality, has often made news for provocative remarks or opinions that not everyone agrees with.

In a recent YouTube video published by Full Violence, the former UFC middleweight champion is spotted on a Harley Davidson, rocking his shades, and reading mean tweets.

After reading each tweet, 'Tarzan' responded in his typical fashion, using obscenities. There were several beeps throughout the video to censor Strickland's overuse of the f-word.

Check out Sean Strickland reading mean tweets:

After watching 'Tarzan' react to the tweets in his classic fashion, netizens did not hold back.

A user wrote:

"I counted 193 bleeps"

Another user chimed in with:

"The beep every 2 seconds was horrendous"

Meanwhile, a fan commented on the former middleweight champion's new look, comparing him to Heisenberg from the popular show 'Breaking Bad.'

"Bro looks like a young Heisenberg"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Courtesy of @ Full Violence on Youtube]

Sean Strickland opens up about his bond with Nina-Marie Daniele

Sean Strickland and MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele have been spotted together many times across multiple videos and posts on social media. The dynamic duo are good friends who are not dating despite rumors.

In the closing minutes of the aforementioned video, Strickland opened up about his relationship with Daniele and revealed that she is like a sister to him. The 185-pounder added:

"You get to know Nina and like dude she is like the little sister. I don't think Nina fu*ks you guys. Like once you get to know Nina it’s not like Nina like the pla*boy whatever the fu*k she did …you get to know Nina bro and it’s uncomfortable, it’s like are we making jokes and she would try to like match my energy."

'Tazran' added:

"The whole world like you guys don’t know her. You get to know her Nina’s fu*king dope dude. She is a conspiracy theorist, she has more fu*king guns than me, she has more suppressors, she is not on a fuc**ng wait list like I am. She doesn’t get fu**ing red flagged like me… Nina’s like a fuc**ng sister to me.”

