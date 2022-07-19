"Elon Musk is pulling out" - Sean Strickland says his brand of "white trash redneck" not meant for liberal 'cesspool' Twitter

Sean Strickland is seemingly not coming back to Twitter anytime soon. 'Tarzan' has apparently realized that his brand of 'white trash redneck' is not acceptable on the social media platform.

According to the UFC middleweight, Twitter has been reduced to a liberal 'cesspool' for which the road only leads downhill from here. Strickland also observed that business magnate Elon Musk has bailed out of his deal with the social media platform. The 31-year-old recently told Helen Yee:

"You know, Twitter has just become a liberal safe place, f***ing cesspool and I don't think that my brand of f***ing white trash redneck is meant to be on Twitter. So no more tweet tweets from this guy. It's just hard, you know? Everytime I post something I get reported and then, you know... Twitter, it's a cesspool, like it's just downhill, man. Elon Musk is pulling out. Like, Twitter is dead."

Strickland's Twitter account was suspended earlier this year due to his transphobic comments. Elon Musk was recently working on a deal to acquire the company for $43 million, also promising to end all censorship. While Musk has pulled out of the deal, alleging a “material breach” of “multiple provisions” of the initial agreement, Twitter has threatened legal action to ensure that the merger takes place.

Sean Strickland believes he was getting the better of Alex Pereira before getting caught

Sean Strickland's hype train was recently stopped on its tracks by a highlight-reel KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Both fighters were merely feeling each other out when Strickland was caught flush with a signature left hook from 'Poatan'. Pereira landed two right hands even as 'Tarzan' went crashing to the canvas, rendering any follow-up shots unnecessary.

In the aftermath of his loss, Strickland admitted that it stings to be on someone else's highlight reel. The 31-year-old also claims he was eyeing an easy fight against Pereira before getting caught. 'Tarzan' believes he was getting the better of 'Poatan' in exchanges before the KO. Strickland said in a video posted on Instagram:

“You never want to be someone’s highlight, but that’s the game we play. I tried to stand and bang with one of the best kickboxers. The sh*tty part about it was that during the round, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to be an easy fight. I see everything this guy is throwing. I’m getting the better of the exchanges. I’m going to beat this guy up for three rounds.’ And then halfway through, I got caught."

