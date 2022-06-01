Sean Strickland says Jon Jones is one of the greatest of all time but not because 'Bones' likes to "choke women"

The always controversial Sean Strickland has admitted that Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, he couldn't help but throw a dig or two at the former light heavyweight champion. Strickland, referring to Jones' out-of-cage issues with law enforcement, has said he is a fan of 'Bones' but not because he likes to "choke" women.

Currently the No.4-ranked middleweight and on a six-fight winning run, 'Tarzan' is never afraid to speak his mind. In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland was asked who he believes is the greatest fighter of all time. The 31-year-old responded:

"Here's the thing about Jon Jones. He hits women. The guy likes to do a lot of cocaine and have a good time. I respect the good time part, not the hitting women. He did get popped for steroids, which I think should ban you for life, but Jon Jones for me is probably one of the greatest fighters of all time, besides the fact he likes to choke women."

Helen Yee also asked 'Tarzan' if he had a message for his Twitter followers. This comes after Strickland was banned from the platform after a series of transphobic posts. Strickland said:

"To the cancer of Twitter, I don't think that I had people follow me that liked me. I think I had an 80% 'go f**k yourself' ratio on my comments. So to Twitter, f**k you guys, I don't miss you, but I also f*****g love you and I also slightly miss you. And Instagram, we're just gonna keep riding Instagram until we get kicked off and then just make another one. F**k them, f**k them."

Sean Strickland makes the octagon walk once again on July 2. The American faces Brazilian Alex Pereira. A win for Strickland will likely put the fighter well in contention for a first title shot.

Watch Helen Yee's interview with Sean Strickland here:

Sean Strickland takes a shot at Israel Adesanya

In yet another controversial interview, the 31-year-old has taken aim at the champion of his division, Israel Adesanya. 'The Schmo' asked 'Tarzan' what would happen if he and 'Izzy' met backstage at UFC 276 in July.

In his typical Strickland style, the American praised the champion, but believes Adesanya enjoys anime maybe a little too much:

"He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore. No, man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He's a tough motherf****r. Besides the anime, the guy probably j**ks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have j**ked off to cartoons once in your life. Don't f*****g lie to me. That needs to be said."

A meeting between Sean Strickland and 'The Last Stylebender' is certainly possible. 'Tarzan' hasn't lost since 2018 and has put together an impressive six-fight win streak. Another win for Strickland could see him challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight gold.

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with 'The Schmo' here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far