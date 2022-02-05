Sean Strickland slams COVID-19 policies after weighing in without mask - "I'm sick of getting things stuck up my nose"

Sean Strickland is apparently tired of COVID-19 protocols.

After weighing in for his upcoming fight against Jack Hermansson, the middleweight contender took to his official Twitter handle to rant about how he was weary of wearing masks. 'Tarzan' even called for an end to COVID-19 restrictions:

"I'm sick of getting things stuck up my nose and told to put a mask on.. this s*** is ridiculous and needs to end.. oh and jack is a savage lol should have a war :)"

In the video below, Strickland can be seen visibly annoyed upon having to wear his mask during his weigh-in.

Sean Strickland recently claimed he would beat Jack Hermansson "half to death" in upcoming bout

Sean Strickland recently predicted the outcome of his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland against Jack Hermansson.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Strickland admitted that his punching power wasn't the best. With that in mind, he envisions himself defeating Hermansson with consistent pressure throughout the battle.

'Tarzan' described how the contest would go as the rounds went on and the damage he planned to inflict on Hermansson:

"There's a sad fact about me. I don't really hit that hard. It's one of those things that I've accepted... So, I could just see me beating him half to death for 25 minutes, you know. I would like to see you know his face, it's kind of fun when you start fighting someone. You start hitting in the first round then you get a black eye. Second round, the nose starts bleeding, you know. Third round, lip starts bleeding. I can't count. But anyways, as the fight goes on, it's fun to watch the damage progress and hopefully I'm not the one getting my ass kicked."

Watch Strickland give his opinion on Hermansson below:

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson will lock horns at UFC Fight Night 200 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on February 5, 2022.

