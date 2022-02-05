UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will be the next Fight Night effort from the promotion and it has some intriguing bouts to offer. The event will take place at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2022. There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The entire UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland event will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. UFC events are priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims are available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland to headline February 5 UFC Fight Night event

In the night's main event, No. 6-ranked Jack Hermansson will take on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland in a middleweight clash. The showdown between the two middleweights could have major implications for the future of the 185 lb title picture.

The winner will gain traction toward a shot at the middleweight title that is currently held by Israel Adesanya.

Strickland, who holds a 24-3 record as a pro, has vaulted up the middleweight rankings on the strength of a five-fight win streak. On the other hand, Hermansson (22-6) will look to recoup momentum after going 2-2 in his last four outings.

