My guys are not gonna be used as punching bags - Sean Strickland details how he got Khamzat Chimaev to control his "dog with a bone" instincts while training

No.7-ranked middleweight fighter Sean Strickland recently witnessed what training with Khamzat Chimaev looks like. The fighters crossed paths while training at the Las Vegas-based Xtreme Couture MMA gym. Despite Strickland’s persona of being a rugged bralwer, he was in for a surprise with ‘Borz’.

In an interview with 'The Schmo', ‘Tarzan’ was asked to comment on a video that showed the middleweight fighter telling Chimaev to take it easy while sparring with other fighters, to which he replied:

“So, I am c**t you guys, when I walk into someone’s gym I will try to murder everybody unless someone tells me not to. Chimaev is like f*****g dog with a bone, he spars, he trains and there’s a f*****g target on their back.”

After witnessing the Chechen-born Swede steamroll through sparring partners, the Californian gave him the following piece of advice:

"And I was just telling Chimaev I understand that you like to f*****g smash but if you want to spar him, you’ve got to respect him because he’s here to help you and not at your level. And Chimaev was all about it, he understood and he had a good sparring. But you know when it comes to my f*****g guys, like they're not going to be used as f*****g bags.”

The 31-year-old fighter also mentioned how he is sure that Khamzat Chimaev is going to secure an easy win over Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Catch Sean Strickland's interview below:

Sean Strickland seen telling Khamzat Chimaev to “be nice” in sparring video

In a surprising turn of events, Sean Strickland, who is known to be an intense sparring partner, was seen telling welterweight stalwart Khamzat Chimaev to take it easy. Despite coming across as rough and unpredictable in a video taken by YouTube user Youcef Hollywood, 'Tarzan' can be seen displaying gym leader traits.

The video, which takes fans through an entire afternoon at the Xtreme Couture gym, at one point shows Strickland asking ‘Borz’ to go easy. The middleweight fighter can be heard saying:

“He gets a little bit... a little bit... be nice! Khamzat, understand. You're better than most... you're better than everybody. Don't hurt people."

Check out the video by Youcef Hollywood below:

The footage offers some fascinating insight into what goes on when elite fighters like Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland train under the same roof.

