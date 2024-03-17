“Securing his forehead” - Rodtang has Tunisian star Fahdi Khaled wondering where his head at

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon hit a man so hard that he had to check to see if his head was still attached.

Making just his second appearance under the ONE Championship banner in January 2019, 'The Iron Man' stepped inside the Circle with former WMC Intercontinental Muay Thai champion Fahdi Khaled at ONE: Hero's Ascent. Though he was still new to ONE fans, it was clear that Rodtang was truly something special as he lit up 'The Gladiator' for three rounds with a variety of devastating strikes.

He went on to win 12 straight in the art of eight limbs before suffering his first loss under the ONE banner, going toe-to-toe with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Their contest was heralded by many as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years and won ONE Championship's Fight of the Year honors.

What's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

It's been a long six months since we've last seen 'The Iron Man' compete. Originally, he was expected to step back in the ring at ONE 165 in Tokyo to welcome K-1 legend Takeru Segawa to the promotion, but a hand injury forced him to bow out of the bout.

Nearing 100%, Rodtang closing in on his return, and all signs point toward ONE Championship rebooking his long-awaited clash with 'The Natural Born Crusher' in 2024. The only hiccup appears to be whether or not Takeru will be ready after suffering a brutal leg injury at the hands of Superlek, who stepped in and replaced Rodtang at ONE 165.

Is Takeru vs. 'The Iron Man' the fight to make once both men are healed up and ready to go?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.