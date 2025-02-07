  • home icon
  "See what happens" - Prajanchai plans to unleash the tricks up his sleeves in world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza

“See what happens” - Prajanchai plans to unleash the tricks up his sleeves in world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 07, 2025 11:53 GMT
Prajanchai (left) and Ellis Badr Barboza (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Prajanchai (left) and Ellis Badr Barboza (right) [Photos from ONE Championship]

Prajanchai PK Saenchai promises that he's got some tricks up his sleeves when he defends his Muay Thai throne.

The two-sport world champion will put the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the surging Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said he can't predict what will happen in his world title defense against Barboza.

However, he did hint that he plans to showcase his evolution when he steps between the ropes in Bangkok.

Prajanchai said:

"For this fight, I will definitely have a surprise in the ring. However, I cannot predict this fight. Please wait and see what happens on the fight day."

Prajanchai is one of this generation's most decorated fighters and owns an absurd professional record of 343-52-3.

The Thai superstar collected multiple Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium world titles from 2010 to 2020, but Prajanchai jumped into supernova territory when he made his ONE Championship debut in 2021.

Prajanchai was immediately thrust into the world title picture when he dethroned the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for his first reign with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Although Prajanchai quickly relinquished the strap to Joseph Lasiri in his second fight, he recovered with a five-fight winning streak that culminated in his coronation as double-champ.

In the penultimate win of that streak, Prajanchai reclaimed the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when he knocked out Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Prajanchai then survived a modern-day classic against Jonathan Di Bella to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 68.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Prajanchai says he's got his attitude ready to defend his throne against Ellis Badr Barboza

Prajanchai PK Saenchai will stop at nothing to defend the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Prajanchai said he's mentally and physically ready for whatever Badr Barboza throws at him:

"My confidence against Barboza is at a hundred percent. My physical condition is good, my mental is good."

Edited by Harvey Leonard
