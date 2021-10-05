"Seems a bit harsh" - Daniel Cormier responds to Eugene Bareman's biased commentary accusations

Daniel Cormier isn't too amused with Eugene Bareman accusing him of biased commentary during the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Last week, Bareman critiqued the former two-division UFC champion's commentary at UFC 251 in an interview with Submission Radio. The City Kickboxing head coach stated that Cormier's cageside analysis was biased in Holloway's favor.

Check out Eugene Bareman's interview with Submission Radio below:

Aggrieved by Bareman's comments, Daniel Cormier offered his rebuttal to the renowned coach in a recent YouTube video. He lambasted Bareman for his questionable "boyfriend-girlfriend" remark, saying he was not present on the commentary panel for UFC 251.

'DC' also clarified that he never bashed any of the City Kickboxing team's pupils purposefully during broadcasts.

"Coach, when you speak about a man and his job, you open yourself up for rebuttal... If you feel I do your guys a disservice, tell me... I respect what you do... We've always been cordial when we see each other... Coach, I wasn't there at UFC 251. DJ Mikey B did that fight, coach. I was in Gilroy, California... before I fought Stipe for a third time [at UFC 252]... Boyfriend and girlfriend? Seems a bit harsh coach Bareman."

Daniel Cormier further stated that the decision win could have gone to either fighter at UFC 251. Like most in the MMA world, 'DC' wants to see the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway go down. Cormier believes that if Volkanovski attains victory in the third clash, the Aussie will be duly credited as the greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

Daniel Cormier straightens things out with Alexander Volkanovski

Daniel Cormier also addressed Alexander Volkovski's allegations that the commentary team at UFC 266 was rooting for Brian Ortega to win the featherweight title. Cormier outright declined any such claims, saying that the panel called the fight as it was. He later cleared up the confusion with 'The Great' via text message.

"I think it's even a bigger compliment to Volkanovski that the story of the fight becomes Brian Ortega surviving due to his dominance. That's how good the champion looked... So I reach out to Alex... He told me it's all good, mate."

Watch Daniel Cormier's response to the City Kickboxing team below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard