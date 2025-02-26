"Seen enough give him Jake Paul" - Fans react as retired UFC fighter demolishes his opponent in boxing debut

Fans reacted to former UFC fighter Tyson Pedro securing a knockout win in his professional boxing debut.

In March 2024, Pedro suffered a unanimous decision loss against Vitor Petrino in the co-headliner of a UFC fight night event. Shortly after the defeat, the Aussie announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts, with his eyes set on a transition to boxing.

Earlier today, February 26, Pedro made his professional boxing debut in a main event bout against Taimoor Khan for the WBC silver international bridgerweight title.

The 33-year-old former UFC fighter showcased an impressive performance that ended with a seventh-round knockout win. Pedro's finish went viral within the combat sports community on X, leading to the following fan reactions:

"Seen enough give him Jake Paul"

"Not having to worry about takedowns did him well"

"Good for him man always loved watching him fight especially before the injury"

"Nice work I think he’ll do well"

Fan reactions to Tyson Pedro's knockout (via Spinnin Backfist)

Tyson Pedro fought in the UFC eleven times, leading to a promotional record of 6-5. The former light heavyweight MMA fighter started his tenure with impressive wins against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Paul Craig before enduring mixed results.

Pedro tested himself early in his professional boxing venture, as Taimoor Khan previously held an undefeated record of 15-0. The fan-favorite Aussie looks to take another step toward a more recognized world title later this year.

Watch the finishing sequence of Pedro's professional boxing debut below:

Former UFC fighter Tyson Pedro impresses in professional boxing debut after several cancellations

Tyson Pedro's professional boxing debut was initially scheduled for June 2024 against Kris Terzievski. Pedro ultimately pulled out due to an arm injury during his training camp.

The bout between Pedro and Terzievski was rescheduled for November 2024, with the latter pulling out on the morning of the event. Next up was a heavyweight bout against Carlouse Welch. The matchup fell through before the event, leading to Pedro fighting Taimoor Khan instead.

Khan was previously ranked in the WBA bridgerweight standings, giving Pedro instant credibility in the division. The bridgerweight world champions are Kevin Lerena (WBC) and Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (WBA).

Watch an alternative angle of Pedro's finish against Khan below:

