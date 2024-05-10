Retired UFC fighter turned boxer breaks his arm in freak sparring accident ahead of professional debut 

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Tyson Pedro announced his retirement from MMA following his loss to Vitor Petrino at UFC Vegas 87 in March. He stated that his decision was based on financial reasons, and made no hint that he wanted to enter the world of boxing.

But soon after, Pedro was scheduled to take on Australian heavyweight champion Kris Terzievski for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title. The pair were set to meet in the ring on June 12, but several days ago, the boxing debutant suffered a freak injury in training.

The former MMA fighter broke his arm during sparring after throwing a right hand that somehow caused the bone to snap. He has taken to Instagram since the injury to share an image of the exact moment it happened, as well as to provide an update on his return.

He wrote this:

"Not the way you want to see your arm going, pretty devastated have to postpone the fight. Lucky it’s not a bad break and should be a quick turnaround. Thanks for the messages. Same mission, different timeline."

See Tyson Pedro's Instagram post below:

After almost a decade in the UFC, Pedro opted to return to the shores of Australia permanently to focus on setting up a life for him and his family. With the world of boxing known for its mega paydays, particularly in comparison to MMA, the former light heavyweight contender will no doubt be frustrated by his recent injury,

Tyson Pedro discusses the fear of leaving the UFC to chase his dreams

Tyson Pedro's retirement from the UFC in March came rather unexpectedly. The former light heavyweight contender had made no indication in the build-up to his fight with Vitor Petrino that he would hang up the 4oz gloves should he lose.

But after suffering a second defeat in his last three fights, Pedro announced that he would be leaving the sport of MMA. Several weeks later, it was confirmed that the Australian would be entering the world of boxing.

Pedro recently discussed his decision to depart the world's biggest MMA promotion and pursue a world title in boxing, saying this:

"The UFC was the biggest show in the world for combat sports. And to then go, 'You know what, I'm gonna cut that.' And then just go follow my dreams and believe in myself, it was scary."

Watch Tyson Pedro discuss his transition to boxing below: