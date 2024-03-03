Tyson Pedro hilariously plans to "rob someone in the car park" after announcing retirement at UFC Vegas 87 - "Who's got the most on them?"

Tyson Pedro has called time on his MMA career in an unexpected retirement announcement following his defeat to Victor Petrino at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend.

The Australian has competed in the UFC since 2017 and pointed to a mixture of family and financial reasons as the main factors in his decision to hang up the gloves. The shadow cast by the issue of fighter pay continues to cloak the world's biggest MMA promotion in darkness.

During his appearance in front of the media following his unanimous decision defeat to Petrino, Pedro said this:

"It's been on my mind a little bit lately. Mainly just being away from my daughter, been away probably for twelve months out of the last two-and-a-half years from my wife and baby. So that's obviously my choice, going over to New Zealand, I know that's where I'm gonna be the best mixed martial artist. You put in all the costs, the cost to my family, probably just can't do it anymore."

He continued:

"With the tax deductions and the loss of the fight tonight, I'm probably gonna have to rob someone in the car park. If anyone's got any money on them, who's got the most on them?"

Watch Tyson Pedro's interview below from 0:00:

Tyson Pedro shares heartfelt retirement speech in the octagon at UFC Vegas 87

UFC Vegas 87 saw two fighters retire from the sport, both citing family reasons as well as some financial reasons.

Jamie Pickett, who faced Eryk Anders this weekend, retired from the sport following his defeat. During the main card, Tyson Pedro then took fans by surprise when he called time on his career after losing his co-main event clash to Victor Petrino via decision.

The Australian was interviewed by former champion-turned-commentator, Daniel Cormier, in the octagon following the fight, where he said this:

"I didn't want to take away from [Petrino's] win, obviously I had a bit of a different plan going at this rate. So it wasn't the best performance, thank you to all the fans. I want to say thank you to very much to the UFC for everything they've done on this journey. Especially thanks to my team."

He continued:

My dreams have just changed at this point. So that's it for me with the UFC. Thank you."

Watch Tyson Pedro's interview below: