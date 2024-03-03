UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Full video highlights

A heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev headlined UFC Vegas 87. The event took place on March 2 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Coming into the fight, Gaziev was an undefeated MMA fighter with an impressive professional record of 12-0. The 34-year-old's last outing marked his debut in the UFC. Gaziev competed on the UFC 296 card in December 2023. He faced Martin Buday that night and defeated him via second-round knockout.

Rozenstruik, on the other hand, was going through a rough patch in the UFC before UFC Vegas 87. The Surinamese had only managed to score one victory in his last four encounters in the promotion. His last fight was in May 2023, when he went toe-to-toe against Jailton Almeida. The night did not go well for 'Bigi Boy' as he lost the contest via first-round submission.

Check out the two athletes making their way to the arena for UFC Vegas 87 below:

As the fight started, Gaziev attempted multiple takedowns, but Rozenstruik managed to keep the fight on the feet. However, the 34-year-old eventually managed to score a takedown towards the end of the opening round.

'Bigi Boy' put his jab to use in the second round and landed multiple blows on his opponent.

As the fight progressed, Rozestruik started to get the better of Gaziev with his striking skills.

After the end of the fourth round, Gaziev told referee Marc Goddard that he was unable to see. This resulted in Goddard stopping the fight and 'Bigi Boy' being declared the winner by TKO.

