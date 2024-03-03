Another retirement hits UFC Vegas 87 as Tyson Pedro says goodbye to MMA career following defeat

UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro hung up his gloves and parted ways with the sport at UFC Vegas 87.

The 32-year-old took on Vitor Petrino in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 238. The event took place on March 2 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Petrino outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight, which went the 15-minute distance. In the end, the Brazilian took home the victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 30-37, 30-37, and 29-28 in favor of the 26-year-old.

After the bout, Pedro spoke to Daniel Cormier for his post-fight octagon interview. The Australian athlete announced his retirement from the sport, saying:

"It's been amazing but it's all been my intention to show my daughter that as long as you work your a** off and grind towards what you love, you can do anything you can dream of. I think my dreams have just changed at this point. So, that's it for me with UFC. Thank you to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. I don't think it's goodbye. Just see you later. So, until then, thanks everyone."

Check out Tyson Pedro's post-fight octagon interview below:

Pedro was not the only athlete to retire from MMA on March 2. UFC middleweight Jamie Pickett, who also competed on the UFC Vegas 87 card, parted ways with the sport that night.

Pickett competed against Eryk Anders and lost the contest via unanimous decision. During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, 'The Nightwolf' spoke about his decision to call it a career:

"I got kids that count on me. I want to be a positive role model in their lives. I want to help them, guide them through life, navigate through the world. I can't do it if I am messed up from fighting. I have talked to doctors about things and my body is just not holding up."



