Seksan says all four of his matches with Muangthai were barnburners: “Incredibly entertaining”

Thai legend Seksan or Kwanmuang likes competing against Muangthai PK Saenchai. He cited that when they collide, there is no dull moment and that fans will have their fill.

It is something he touts as they are set to collide once again on June 27 at ONE Friday Fights 114, part of the marquee event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The showdown, to be disputed at 140 pounds, will be the fifth between the two top-notch Muay Thai fighters and the first under ONE Championship. Seksan took each of their previous four matches by decision but not after having been made to work hard for them.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, 'The Man Who Yields To No One' moved to highlight the competitive history he and Muangthai have in their head-to-head matchup and how that at ONE Friday Fights 114 will not be any different.

Seksan said:

“Fighting Muangthai was always exciting. I received applause from the fans every time we met. Especially our last fight at Lumpinee. It was incredibly exciting. The fans cheered throughout the entire stadium because we are both aggressive, forward-moving fighters, which made the fight incredibly entertaining.”

The rivalry between Seksan and Muangthai started in the renowned Muay Thai scene in Thailand. They last faced off in September 2018 at Lumpinee.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available on ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels as well as the ONE Super App and watch.onefc.com.

Seksan says he has trained hard for Muangthai at ONE Friday Fights 114

Given the competitive route their previous matches took, Seksan said he continued to prepare hard for his scheduled reengagement with Muangthai at ONE Friday Fights 114.

He spoke about it in an interview with the promotion, underscoring how he treated preparation for the match like no other, knowing what he is getting himself into.

Seksan said:

“I’ve been training for a longer period here in Bangkok because this camp needs to be intense. Fighting Muangthai is no ordinary feat. This fight will definitely be a tough one."

He added:

“I’m training at The Ratchada Plaza. This time, I have some foreign fighters and the younger guys from the gym. I’m focusing on elbows and punches to fight him."

Seksan enters ONE Friday Fights 114 off a KO loss in his last match in April to American Asa Ten Pow. He is out for redemption and get back to his winning ways.

Looking to frustrate him is Muangthai, winner of his last two matches, which both came by way of knockout.

